UCF plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) vs. UCF Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) vs. UCF Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Knights have gone 7-11 against Big 12 opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. UCF is third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cowboys are 4-14 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 8-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCF is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahima Diallo is averaging 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.