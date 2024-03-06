UCF hosts Cryer and No. 1 Houston

Houston Cougars (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Cougars (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-13, 6-10 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston visits UCF after LJ Cryer scored 23 points in Houston’s 87-85 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Knights have gone 11-6 at home. UCF is third in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Cougars are 13-3 against Big 12 opponents. Houston averages 8.0 turnovers per game and is 23-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UCF’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Houston gives up. Houston averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16.2 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cryer is shooting 40.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

