UC Riverside meets CSU Bakersfield in Big West Tournament

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (15-17, 10-10 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (15-17, 10-10 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Bakersfield.

The Highlanders have gone 10-10 against Big West teams, with a 5-7 record in non-conference play. UC Riverside is third in the Big West with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 1.9.

The Roadrunners’ record in Big West play is 8-12. CSU Bakersfield ranks fifth in the Big West with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 6.0.

UC Riverside averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Highlanders. Nate Pickens is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.