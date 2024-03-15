UC Irvine plays in Big West Tournament against the Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (19-14, 11-10 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (24-8, 17-3 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (19-14, 11-10 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (24-8, 17-3 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine squares off against Long Beach State in the Big West Tournament.

The Anteaters are 17-3 against Big West opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. UC Irvine scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Beach are 11-10 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Irvine’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 10.4 more points per game (77.7) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jadon Jones averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tsohonis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

