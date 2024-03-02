UC Irvine hosts Jones and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (18-11, 10-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-8, 14-3 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (18-11, 10-7 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (21-8, 14-3 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Jadon Jones scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 76-71 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Anteaters are 11-0 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Derin Saran averaging 6.8.

The Beach have gone 10-7 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State leads the Big West with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 3.1.

UC Irvine makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Long Beach State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.8 points. Andre Henry is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Traore is averaging 11.8 points and 10 rebounds for the Beach. Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.