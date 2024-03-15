UC Davis plays Hawaii in Big West Tournament

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-13, 12-9 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (19-12, 14-6 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-13, 12-9 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (19-12, 14-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays in the Big West Tournament against Hawaii.

The Aggies’ record in Big West games is 14-6, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 71.4 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-9 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 7.1.

UC Davis scores 71.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 68.8 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 72.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the 68.0 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.5 points for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Noel Coleman is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

