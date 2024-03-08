UAPB plays Alcorn State after French’s 28-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-17, 8-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-17, 12-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-17, 8-9 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (13-17, 12-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Alcorn State after Joe French scored 28 points in UAPB’s 89-84 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves are 6-3 in home games. Alcorn State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Lions have gone 8-9 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Alcorn State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 79.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 76.9 Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ismael Plet is averaging 7.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.