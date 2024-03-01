Tulane visits Goldin and Florida Atlantic

Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 4-11 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (21-7, 11-4 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 4-11 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (21-7, 11-4 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Vladislav Goldin scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 78-74 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Owls are 11-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is seventh in the AAC in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Green Wave have gone 4-11 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 4.5.

Florida Atlantic makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Tulane scores 10.0 more points per game (82.9) than Florida Atlantic allows to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is averaging 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Cross is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.