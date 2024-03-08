Tulane hosts Wichita State after Rogers’ 25-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (13-17, 5-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-16, 4-13 AAC) New Orleans; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (13-17, 5-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-16, 4-13 AAC)

New Orleans; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Tulane after Colby Rogers scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 87-66 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Green Wave have gone 10-6 at home. Tulane has an 8-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Shockers are 5-12 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.3.

Tulane’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 72.7 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 80.2 Tulane gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Rogers is averaging 16.1 points for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 1-9, averaging 75.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

