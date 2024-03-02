Tucker scores 12, Alabama A&M beats Alabama State 58-53

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Tucker’s 12 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Alabama State 58-53 on Saturday night. Tucker was…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cameron Tucker’s 12 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Alabama State 58-53 on Saturday night.

Tucker was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Omari Peek scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Lorenzo Downey shot 2 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Isaiah Range finished with 17 points for the Hornets (12-17, 7-9). Alabama State also got 14 points and five steals from Antonio Madlock.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

