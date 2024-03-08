Troy Trojans and Texas State Bobcats play in Sun Belt Tournament

Texas State Bobcats (16-17, 9-11 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-11, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (16-17, 9-11 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-11, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Texas State square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt play is 13-5, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Troy has a 0-6 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 9-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Troy is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 69.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 70.5 Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Jordan Mason is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.