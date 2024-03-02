Toussaint scores 21, McMillian adds 19 and Texas Tech hits 13 3-pointers to beat West Virginia 81-70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 21 points, Chance McMillian added 19 and Texas Tech beat West Virginia 81-70…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 21 points, Chance McMillian added 19 and Texas Tech beat West Virginia 81-70 on Saturday night.

It was tied 63-all with 7:46 remaining. McMillian’s 3-pointer then gave Texas Tech the lead for good as the Red Raiders ended on an 18-7 run. McMillian hit two from deep and Darrion Williams scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch.

Toussaint played at West Virginia last season, then left in the fallout from Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins’ drunken driving arrest last June and subsequent exit from the Mountaineers. Toussaint was 9-of-17 shooting and added seven assists in his return.

Williams added 17 points for Texas Tech (20-9, 9-7 Big 12), which shot 57% (16 of 28) in the second half. Pop Isaacs chipped in with 10 points and five assists.

McMillian made five of the Red Raiders’ 13 3-pointers. Williams hit three from long range, and Toussaint and Isaacs each had two.

Jesse Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead West Virginia (9-20, 4-12), which shot 39% (9 of 23) from the floor and missed 8 of 9 from beyond the arc in the second half. RaeQuan Battle finished with 15 points.

Battle scored 11 points and Kerr Kriisa had all 10 of his in the first half as West Virginia shot 61.5% (16 of 26) and made eight 3-pointers for a 45-39 advantage. Battle and Kriisa combined for five 3-pointers. Williams and Toussaint each scored 12 first-half points for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

West Virginia hosts TCU on Wednesday.

