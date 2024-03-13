Top-seed Sam Houston opens Conference USA Tournament with 78-59 victory over FIU

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes had 15 points to lead top-seeded Sam Houston to a 78-59 victory over No.…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes had 15 points to lead top-seeded Sam Houston to a 78-59 victory over No. 9 seed Florida International in the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday night.

Barnes shot 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (21-11), who have won seven in a row. Cameron Huefner hit two 3-pointers and scored 12. Kian Scroggins had 11 points.

Javaunte Hawkins led the Panthers (11-22) with 20 points and three steals. Arturo Dean added 16 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Brewer scored 12.

Sam Houston will play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 seed Liberty and fifth-seeded UTEP in Friday’s semifinals.

