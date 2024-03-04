Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 30 as…

Thomas scores 30 as Morgan State beats North Carolina Central 88-79

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas scored 30 points to lead Morgan State past North Carolina Central 88-79 on Monday night.

Thomas also grabbed six rebounds for the Bears (10-19, 6-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Kameron Hobbs scored 16 on 6-for-13 shooting.

Fred Cleveland Jr. led the way for the Eagles (16-12, 8-5) with 27 points, six assists and two steals. Keishon Porter added 11 points and Po’Boigh King scored 10.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up