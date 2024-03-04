Live Radio
Thomas scores 21, helps Norfolk State top Maryland-Eastern Shore 69-50

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 10:32 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas had 21 points in Norfolk State’s 69-50 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Spartans (20-10, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jaylani Darden scored 15 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Allen Betrand hit two 3-pointers and scored 11.

The Hawks (8-19, 3-10) were led by Troy Hupstead with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Dionte Johnson scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

