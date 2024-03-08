Thiam, Miles each score 20 to lead High Point past Radford 77-63 in Big South Conference Tournament

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam and Duke Miles each scored 20 points and High Point beat Radford 77-63…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam and Duke Miles each scored 20 points and High Point beat Radford 77-63 on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Thiam shot 6 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (25-7). Miles went 9 of 18 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and he also had five assists. Juslin Bodo Bodo had 14 points and finished 7 of 9 from the floor.

Chandler Turner led the way for the Highlanders (16-17) with 19 points. Justin Archer added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Radford. Bryan Antoine also had 10 points.

Kezza Giffa scored nine points in the first half and High Point went into the break trailing 36-34. High Point used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 53-40 with 13:36 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

