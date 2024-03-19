The Associated Press 2023-24 men’s college basketball All-America teams

Kansas's Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, March 2,…

Kansas's Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 82-74. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) Kansas's Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 82-74. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez) The Associated Press 2023-24 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 300; Senior; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (62 of 62 first-place votes, 310 points(asterisk))

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, 213; Fifth year; Thornton, Colorado; 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists (56, 298)

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 6-0, 180; Senior; White Plains, New York; 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists (55, 296)

Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, 200; Senior; Manor, Texas; 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists (52, 281)

Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, 195; Graduate; El Paso, Texas; 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6 assists (39, 254)

(asterisk)-unanimous selection

Second Team

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 195; Senior; Cumberland, Rhode Island; 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists (11, 172)

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, 235; Junior; Goodyear, Arizona; 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists (6, 132)

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185; Senior; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 21.1 points, 4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (3, 122)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, 248; Sophomore; Westtown, New York; 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists (5, 120)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 260; Senior; Alexandria, Virginia; 18 points, 10.8 rebounds, 55% field goal percentage (2, 113)

Third Team

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, 240; Senior; Houston; 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 55.7% field goal percentage (5, 109)

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 240; Junior; Plant City, Florida; 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists (4, 91)

Caleb Love, Arizona, 6-4, 205; Senior; St. Louis, Missouri; 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists (3, 88)

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, 205; Senior; Aurora, Nebraska; 18.4 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (0, 70)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, 225, Fifth year; Chicago; 23 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists (1, 54)

___

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Keion Brooks Jr., Washington; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Devin Carter, Providence; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Enrique Freeman, Akron; PJ Hall, Clemson; Graham Ike, Gonzaga; David Jones, Memphis; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton; Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State; Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas; Great Osobor, Utah State; Antonio Reeves, Kentucky; Reed Sheppard, Kentucky; Braden Smith, Purdue; Cam Spencer, Connecticut; Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

