The Associated Press 2023-24 men’s college basketball All-America teams

The Associated Press 2023-24 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:
First Team
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 300; Senior; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (62 of 62 first-place votes, 310 points(asterisk))
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, 213; Fifth year; Thornton, Colorado; 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists (56, 298)
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 6-0, 180; Senior; White Plains, New York; 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists (55, 296)
Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, 200; Senior; Manor, Texas; 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists (52, 281)
Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, 195; Graduate; El Paso, Texas; 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6 assists (39, 254)
(asterisk)-unanimous selection
Second Team
Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 195; Senior; Cumberland, Rhode Island; 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists (11, 172)
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, 235; Junior; Goodyear, Arizona; 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists (6, 132)
Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185; Senior; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 21.1 points, 4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (3, 122)
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, 248; Sophomore; Westtown, New York; 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists (5, 120)
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 260; Senior; Alexandria, Virginia; 18 points, 10.8 rebounds, 55% field goal percentage (2, 113)
Third Team
Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, 240; Senior; Houston; 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 55.7% field goal percentage (5, 109)
Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 240; Junior; Plant City, Florida; 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists (4, 91)
Caleb Love, Arizona, 6-4, 205; Senior; St. Louis, Missouri; 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists (3, 88)
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, 205; Senior; Aurora, Nebraska; 18.4 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (0, 70)
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, 225, Fifth year; Chicago; 23 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists (1, 54)
Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots)
Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Keion Brooks Jr., Washington; Boo Buie, Northwestern; Devin Carter, Providence; Donovan Clingan, Connecticut; L.J. Cryer, Houston; Tucker DeVries, Drake; Enrique Freeman, Akron; PJ Hall, Clemson; Graham Ike, Gonzaga; David Jones, Memphis; Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton; Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State; Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas; Great Osobor, Utah State; Antonio Reeves, Kentucky; Reed Sheppard, Kentucky; Braden Smith, Purdue; Cam Spencer, Connecticut; Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State; Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina.
