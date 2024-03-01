Texas Tech visits Battle and West Virginia

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Raequan Battle scored 28 points in West Virginia’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are 9-7 on their home court. West Virginia is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-7 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 14.4 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 4.1.

West Virginia scores 69.4 points per game, equal to what Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Johnson is averaging six points for the Mountaineers. Battle is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Pop Isaacs averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

