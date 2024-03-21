Texas Tech Red Raiders take on NC State Wolfpack in opening round of NCAA Tournament

NC State Wolfpack (22-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-8 Big 12) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT…

NC State Wolfpack (22-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-8 Big 12)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against NC State.

The Red Raiders’ record in Big 12 games is 12-8, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Texas Tech is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolfpack are 14-11 in ACC play. NC State scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 7.1 more points per game (76.4) than Texas Tech allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 assists. Darrion Williams is shooting 60.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

DJ Horne is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

