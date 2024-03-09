Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Texas State defeats Troy…

Texas State defeats Troy 74-68 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 9:00 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 25 points and 11th-seed Texas State won it’s third straight game in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament beating Troy 74-68 on Saturday night.

The Bobcats advance to play in the semifinals on Sunday against the winner between No. 2 James Madison and No. 10 Marshall.

Mason had five rebounds for the Bobcats (17-17). Davion Sykes shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Josh O’Garro finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Tayton Conerway led the way for the third-seeded Trojans (20-12) with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Troy — which earned a double-bye into the tournament — also got 14 points and two steals from Aamer Muhammad. Christyon Eugene also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

