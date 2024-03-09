Texas State defeats Troy 74-68 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 25 points and 11th-seed Texas State won it’s third straight game in the…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Mason scored 25 points and 11th-seed Texas State won it’s third straight game in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament beating Troy 74-68 on Saturday night.

The Bobcats advance to play in the semifinals on Sunday against the winner between No. 2 James Madison and No. 10 Marshall.

Mason had five rebounds for the Bobcats (17-17). Davion Sykes shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Josh O’Garro finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Tayton Conerway led the way for the third-seeded Trojans (20-12) with 16 points, five assists and two steals. Troy — which earned a double-bye into the tournament — also got 14 points and two steals from Aamer Muhammad. Christyon Eugene also had 10 points and two steals.

