Texas Longhorns play the Colorado State Rams in first round of NCAA Tournament

Colorado State Rams (25-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-12, 9-10 Big 12) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT…

Colorado State Rams (25-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-12, 9-10 Big 12)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on Colorado State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 play is 9-10, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 5.9.

The Rams are 12-9 in MWC play. Colorado State ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Texas makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Colorado State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Stevens is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 assists. Joel Scott is averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

