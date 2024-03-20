Texas Longhorns and Colorado State Rams meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Colorado State Rams (25-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-12, 9-10 Big 12) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT…

Colorado State Rams (25-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Texas Longhorns (20-12, 9-10 Big 12)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Colorado State meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Longhorns have gone 9-10 against Big 12 opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 5.9.

The Rams’ record in MWC games is 12-9. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 7.6.

Texas averages 76.5 points, 8.9 more per game than the 67.6 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Abmas is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Longhorns. Dylan Disu is averaging 16.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Stevens is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 17.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

