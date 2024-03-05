Texas big man Dylan Disu sprains left knee in loss at No. 11 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas big man Dylan Disu had to be helped off the court after spraining his left…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas big man Dylan Disu had to be helped off the court after spraining his left knee in the Longhorns’ 93-85 loss at 11th-ranked Baylor on Monday night.

Disu fell to the floor and remained down after getting tangled up with a Baylor player with just under 11 minutes left. The 6-foot-9 forward grabbed at his left leg and was tended to for several minutes before he got up. He put no weight on his leg as he was helped to the locker room.

Texas officials said Disu would be re-evaluated after the team got back to campus in Austin. He returned to the bench late in the game, and while rubbing his knee, wasn’t wearing any brace or wrap on it. Longhorns coach Rodney Terry indicated Disu was “going to be fine.”

Terry said the team wasn’t even sure Disu was going to play at all Monday, because he was dealing with a stomach bug throughout the day.

“Give him a lot of credit for pushing through the day and trying to play in a really bad situation in terms of his health today. He tried to push through and play a little bit,” Terry said. “I was proud of what he was able to do tonight and how he tried to push through it. He’s going to be fine.”

Disu got hurt during a stretch when Texas missed 11 consecutive shots and the Bears went on a 21-2 run to take their first lead, which they didn’t relinquish.

In 10 minutes against Baylor, Disu had three points on 1-of-4 shooting, with three assists, one rebound and three fouls. He came into the game averaging 16.8 points.

Disu missed the first nine games this season while recovering from a left foot injury sustained during the NCAA Tournament last season, in the same game he had 28 points and 10 rebounds against Penn State. He played only two minutes in the Longhorns’ Sweet 16 win over Xavier, then missed their Elite Eight loss to Miami and had surgery after the season.

