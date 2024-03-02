Texas A&M visits Georgia on 3-game road skid

Texas A&M Aggies (15-13, 6-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-13, 6-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Aggies take on Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 11-5 on their home court. Georgia averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 6-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.5.

Georgia’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 73.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.6 Georgia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 36.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Aggies. Jace Carter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.