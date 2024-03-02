Texas A&M-Commerce faces Houston Christian after Williams’ 31-point performance

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-18, 4-11 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-20, 4-11 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (10-18, 4-11 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (6-20, 4-11 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the Houston Christian Huskies after Kalen Williams scored 31 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 85-70 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies are 5-7 on their home court. Houston Christian has a 1-9 record against teams above .500.

The Lions are 4-11 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks fifth in the Southland allowing 74.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Houston Christian is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Alvarez is averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Williams is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.