Tennessee Volunteers take on the Creighton Bluejays in Sweet 16

Creighton Bluejays (25-9, 14-7 Big East) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (26-8, 14-5 SEC) Detroit; Friday, 9:59 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (25-9, 14-7 Big East) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (26-8, 14-5 SEC)

Detroit; Friday, 9:59 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 Creighton square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Volunteers are 14-5 against SEC opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee has a 22-8 record against teams over .500.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East play is 14-7. Creighton is fourth in the Big East allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Tennessee scores 79.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 69.5 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is averaging 21.1 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

