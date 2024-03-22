Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns play in NCAA Tournament second round

Texas Longhorns (21-12, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-8, 14-5 SEC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Texas Longhorns (21-12, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-8, 14-5 SEC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -6.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee faces Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Volunteers are 14-5 against SEC opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Longhorns are 9-10 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Tennessee averages 79.6 points, 10.5 more per game than the 69.1 Texas allows. Texas averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakai Zeigler is averaging 11.8 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.