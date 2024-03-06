Tennessee State ousts Southern Indiana 78-64 in 1st round of OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EJ Bellinger had 17 points, Christian Brown scored 16 and Tennessee State eliminated Southern Indiana with…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EJ Bellinger had 17 points, Christian Brown scored 16 and Tennessee State eliminated Southern Indiana with a 78-64 victory in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Tennessee State (18-14), the fifth seed, advances to play No. 4 seed Western Illinois on Thursday.

Bellinger added six rebounds and Brown grabbed seven for the Tigers. Michael Shanks had 13 points.

Ryan Hall led the way for the eighth-seeded Screaming Eagles (8-24) with 14 points. Jack Campion added 13 points and three steals, while Javius Moore scored 10.

Bellinger had 11 points in the second half to help Tennessee State overcome a 33-30 deficit at halftime.

