Temple visits UTSA following Ivy-Curry’s 33-point game

Temple Owls (11-19, 4-13 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-19, 5-12 AAC) San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Temple Owls (11-19, 4-13 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-19, 5-12 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on Temple after Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 33 points in UTSA’s 77-73 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Roadrunners are 7-8 in home games. UTSA gives up 81.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Owls are 4-13 in conference play. Temple is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTSA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Temple gives up. Temple’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than UTSA has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Ivy-Curry is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

Hysier Miller is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

