Temple takes on UTSA in AAC Tournament

UTSA Roadrunners (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (12-19, 5-13 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTSA Roadrunners (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (12-19, 5-13 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on UTSA in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls’ record in AAC games is 5-13, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Temple is ninth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 5-13 against AAC opponents. UTSA is second in the AAC with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Carlton Linguard averaging 5.9.

Temple averages 71.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 81.5 UTSA allows. UTSA’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Tucker is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.