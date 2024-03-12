Temple Owls square off against the UTSA Roadrunners in AAC Tournament

UTSA Roadrunners (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (12-19, 5-13 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (12-19, 5-13 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on UTSA in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls have gone 5-13 against AAC opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Temple has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners’ record in AAC games is 5-13. UTSA is 4-3 in one-possession games.

Temple is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Temple gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

Christian Tucker is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners. PJ Carter is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.