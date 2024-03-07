Temple and UAB square off for conference matchup

UAB Blazers (18-11, 10-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-18, 4-12 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers…

UAB Blazers (18-11, 10-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (11-18, 4-12 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yaxel Lendeborg and UAB take on Hysier Miller and Temple on Thursday.

The Owls are 5-8 in home games. Temple has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Blazers have gone 10-6 against AAC opponents. UAB has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Temple averages 70.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.0 UAB allows. UAB averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Temple gives up.

The Owls and Blazers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 15.8 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Efrem Johnson is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 10.8 points. Lendeborg is averaging 17.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.