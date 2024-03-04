Taylor scores 14 as South Carolina State holds off Coppin State 61-58

Mitchel Taylor had 14 points in South Carolina State's 61-58 win against Coppin State on Monday night.

Taylor also contributed four steals for the Bulldogs (14-16, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Drayton Jones scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Omar Croskey hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Ryan Archey finished with 17 points for the Eagles (2-25, 1-12), who have lost 11 in a row. Justin Winston and Greg Spurlock added 12 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

