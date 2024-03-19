Tarleton State squares off against Texas Southern in TBC

Texas Southern Tigers (16-16, 14-7 SWAC) at Tarleton State Texans (23-9, 16-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (16-16, 14-7 SWAC) at Tarleton State Texans (23-9, 16-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State and Texas Southern play in The Basketball Classic.

The Texans’ record in WAC games is 16-5, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Tarleton State ranks third in the WAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 2.8.

The Tigers are 14-7 against SWAC teams. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Tarleton State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Texas Southern averages 70.2 points per game, 1.5 more than the 68.7 Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Henry is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.9 points and 1.9 steals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 18.5 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

