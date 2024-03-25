Tarleton State and Purdue Fort Wayne play in TBC matchup

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Tarleton State Texans (25-9, 17-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (22-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Tarleton State Texans (25-9, 17-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State and Purdue Fort Wayne play in The Basketball Classic.

The Texans are 17-5 against WAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Mastodons are 12-10 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Mulder is averaging 6.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.