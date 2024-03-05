Syracuse plays Clemson following Bunch’s 23-point showing

Syracuse Orange (20-10, 11-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-9, 10-8 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (20-10, 11-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-9, 10-8 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Clemson Tigers after Chris Bunch scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 82-76 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers are 11-4 on their home court. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Orange are 11-8 in ACC play. Syracuse scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Clemson is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.6 points. PJ Hall is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Bunch is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 12.2 points. Judah Mintz is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.