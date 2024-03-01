Sykes scores 30, Texas State knocks off Troy 82-79 in OT

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Davion Sykes tied the game with a layup with 15 seconds left in regulation and…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Davion Sykes tied the game with a layup with 15 seconds left in regulation and his four points in the final minute of overtime allowed Texas State to hold off Troy, 82-79 on Friday night

Sykes’ 30 points and 12 rebounds led Texas State (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference). Dontae Horne scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven assists. Brandon Love had seven points and finished 3 of 6 from the floor.

The Trojans (20-11, 13-5) were led in scoring by Tayton Conerway, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Troy also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Myles Rigsby. In addition, Aamer Muhammad had 11 points and two steals.

