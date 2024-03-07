Swenson and Stetson take down Jacksonville 88-87 in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson scored the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left and racked up 29 total…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson scored the game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left and racked up 29 total points to lead second-seeded Stetson past 10th-seeded Jacksonville 88-87 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Swenson added six assists and three steals for the Hatters (21-12). Aubin Gateretse added 23 points while going 9 of 10 and 5 of 11 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and three blocks. Tristan Gross had 14 points and shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Dolphins (16-17) were led by Robert McCray, who posted 36 points. Jacksonville also got 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals from Bryce Workman. Deejuan Pruitt had 12 points.

Swenson scored 19 second-half points for Stetson to help set up his game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

