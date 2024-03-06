Sutherland’s 22 lead Le Moyne over Fairleigh Dickinson in Northeast Conference Tournament 82-61

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland had 22 points in Le Moyne’s 82-61 win against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland had 22 points in Le Moyne’s 82-61 win against Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday night in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

LeMoyne will play at Merrimack in the semifinals on Saturday.

Sutherland shot 6 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Dolphins (15-16). Darrick Jones Jr. scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Kaiyem Cleary shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

The Knights (15-17) were led by Sean Moore, who posted 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 14 points from Joe Munden Jr.. Jo’el Emanuel finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Le Moyne took the lead with 19:35 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Sutherland led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 42-34 at the break. Le Moyne pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

