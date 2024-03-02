Sullinger leads Kent State against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-12, 10-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-12, 10-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Jalen Sullinger scored 30 points in Kent State’s 76-64 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes are 8-6 on their home court. Kent State scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are 10-5 against conference opponents. Central Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.3.

Kent State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Central Michigan averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kent State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullinger averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. VonCameron Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Kent State.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

