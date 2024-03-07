Storr’s 19 powers Wisconsin past Rutgers in home finale, 78-66

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 78-66 win…

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — AJ Storr scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wisconsin to a 78-66 win over Rutgers in its final home game of the season on Thursday.

The Badgers (19-11), who finished 14-3 at home, picked up their 11th Big Ten Conference win of the season to move into a three-way tie with Nebraska and Northwestern, all at 11-8 in conference with one game left to play.

Rutgers built an early lead, taking a 24-15 advantage with 7:44 left in the first half. John Blackwell and Storr hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Blackwell added two free throws to cap an 15-2 run that put the Badgers in front, 30-26 with 2:34 left and they held a 34-23 advantage at intermission.

Gavin Griffiths hit from deep to give Rutgers a 47-40 lead with 14:35 left in the game. but Kamari McGee hit from deep to tie the game at 47-47, and after Steven Crowl dunked to tie it again at 49-49 McGee scored six of Wisconsin’s run of 10 straight points to take a double-digit lead and the Badgers pulled away in the final five minutes.

Storr hit 8 of 15 from the field and Crowl finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Blackwell was 9 of 10 from the line and added another 17 points and McGee finished with 11.

Jeremiah Williams scored 16 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (15-15, 7-12). Griffith added 14 points and Jamichael Davis 10.

Wisconsin will seek its 20th win when it travels to face No. 3 Purdue in its regular season finale Sunday. Rutgers plays host to Ohio State Sunday.

