Stevens leads Colorado State against Wyoming after 23-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (13-15, 6-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-9, 8-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the Wyoming Cowboys after Isaiah Stevens scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 77-74 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rams have gone 14-2 at home. Colorado State is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys have gone 6-9 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 4.4.

Colorado State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Wyoming averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevens is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Sam Griffin is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

