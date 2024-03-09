Stetson and Austin Peay meet in ASUN Championship

Austin Peay Governors (19-14, 12-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (21-12, 13-5 ASUN) Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces…

Austin Peay Governors (19-14, 12-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (21-12, 13-5 ASUN)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Austin Peay in the ASUN Championship.

The Hatters have gone 13-5 against ASUN opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Stetson is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Governors are 12-6 in ASUN play. Austin Peay scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Stetson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 74.5 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.2 Stetson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games.

Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Governors: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

