Stanford visits Simpson and Colorado

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 3:42 AM

Stanford Cardinal (12-16, 7-11 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the Stanford Cardinal after KJ Simpson scored 27 points in Colorado’s 88-78 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes are 15-1 in home games. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 37.5 rebounds. Eddie Lampkin Jr. paces the Buffaloes with 7.0 boards.

The Cardinal are 7-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Colorado makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Stanford averages 76.5 points per game, 3.9 more than the 72.6 Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Cardinal square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes. Simpson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Maxime Raynaud is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

