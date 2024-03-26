Sports on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Mar. 27 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 8 p.m. NHLN — Rockford…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Mar. 27

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.

NHLN — Rockford at Chicago

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Seattle at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UNLV at Seton Hall, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: VCU at Utah, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Semfinal

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Semfinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola (Md.) at Syracuse

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m.

ACCN — Xavier at Louisville

GOLF

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, New Delhi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10 a.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Kell (Ga.) vs. Vikings (N.C.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

11:45 a.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Panthers (Texas) vs. Eagles (Ill.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

1:15 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Grayson (Ga.) vs. Jackson Redd (Washington), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

3 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Ridge View (S.C.) vs. Camden (N.J.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Brotherhood (N.J.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Denver

NHL HOKCEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

