Sports on TV for Wednesday, Mar. 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Mar. 27
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.
NHLN — Rockford at Chicago
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: UNLV at Seton Hall, Quarterfinal
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: VCU at Utah, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Semfinal
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: TBD, Semfinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Loyola (Md.) at Syracuse
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
7 p.m.
ACCN — Xavier at Louisville
GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, New Delhi, India
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
10 a.m.
NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Kell (Ga.) vs. Vikings (N.C.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.
11:45 a.m.
NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Panthers (Texas) vs. Eagles (Ill.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.
1:15 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Grayson (Ga.) vs. Jackson Redd (Washington), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.
3 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Ridge View (S.C.) vs. Camden (N.J.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — The Throne National Championship: Brotherhood (N.J.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.), First Round, East Rutherford, N.J.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at Philadelphia
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Denver
NHL HOKCEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Tampa Bay
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
_____
