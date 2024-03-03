Spencer and No. 3 UConn host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 11-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 11-6 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Cam Spencer scored 25 points in UConn’s 78-54 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies are 15-0 in home games. UConn has a 20-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 11-6 in conference matchups. Seton Hall is second in the Big East scoring 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Kadary Richmond averaging 9.7.

UConn’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Tristen Newton is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Richmond is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

