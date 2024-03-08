Spear scores 24, makes 6 straight 3-pointers to lead Tennessee past Alabama 83-61 in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jewel Spear scored 24 points, going 6 of 6 from distance, and Rickea Jackson had 22…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jewel Spear scored 24 points, going 6 of 6 from distance, and Rickea Jackson had 22 points and nine rebounds as No. 5 seed Tennessee beat fourth-seeded Alabama 83-61 on Friday in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee notched its 17th 20-point win in the SEC Tournament in program history, with South Carolina the next closest at 11. The Lady Vols also had multiple players score 20-plus in a game for the fifth time this season.

Tennessee (19-11) advances to the semifinals to face No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday. The Lady Vols lost to the Gamecocks at home 66-65 on Feb. 15 and 76-68 on the road on March 3.

Jackson put Tennessee ahead by double figures for good with 2:15 left in the first half. The Lady Vols led by as many as 27 points, 73-46, with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Sara Puckett, who scored 22 points on Thursday in a tournament opener, added 10 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee. Spear became the first player in tournament history to make six 3-pointers without a miss. Jackson, who was coming off an eight-point game against Kentucky, was 9 of 14 from the field.

Sarah Ashlee Barker had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Alabama (23-9). Loyal McQueen added 15 points.

