Southern Miss Golden Eagles play the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt Tournament

Texas State Bobcats (15-17, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Texas State in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-9 against Sun Belt teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt games is 8-11. Texas State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southern Miss is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 16 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Victor Iwuakor is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

