Southern Indiana hosts Martin and Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-22, 3-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-22, 5-12 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-22, 3-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-22, 5-12 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Rob Martin scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 72-50 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-9 in home games. Southern Indiana gives up 72.9 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Redhawks are 3-14 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 17 points for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Martin is shooting 42.1% and averaging 11.7 points for the Redhawks. Josh Earley is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.