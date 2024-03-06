Southern Illinois Salukis play in MVC Tournament against the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (11-20, 4-16 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (19-12, 11-9 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (11-20, 4-16 MVC) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (19-12, 11-9 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on UIC in the MVC Tournament.

The Salukis’ record in MVC play is 11-9, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Southern Illinois averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Flames are 4-16 in MVC play. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Southern Illinois averages 72.4 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.1 UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is scoring 22.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Salukis. Troy D’Amico is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Rivera is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 13 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

